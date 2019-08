Albert Rubin of Baltimore passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 91. He was predeceased by his loving wife Freda L. Rubin (nee Lustman); son Gary Howard Rubin; and parents Rose and Hyman Rubin. He is survived by his brother Robert Rubin of Baltimore; daughter Marlene (Paul) Warehime of Randallstown; and grandchildren Hope Rubin and Brandon Katz of Florida.

Funeral services and interment were held at Beth El Memorial Park on Sunday, August 18. Please omit flowers.

