On August 16, 2019, Miriam Smelkinson (nee Wachter); devoted wife of the late Alvin Paul Smelkinson; loving mother of the late Rina (Howard) Janet, Ira (Lisa) Smelkinson and Jeffrey (Deborah) Smelkinson; dear sister of the late Albert (Irene) Wachter, late Pearl (Bernard) Berelowitz, late Dora (Jack) Rabovsky, late Goldie (Morris) Beber and the late Louis (Jeanne) Wachter; loving sister-in-law of the late Richard (Barbara) Smelkinson; loving bubbie of Andrew (Anna) Janet and the late Adam (Corinne) Janet, Arielle, Emma, Izzy, Aliya, Hannah and Rebecca Smelkinson; loving great-bubbie of Ricki and Aaron Janet; devoted daughter of the late Rebecca and Samuel Wachter; cherished daughter-in-law of the late Betty and Ben Smelkinson; beloved aunt and great-aunt to many.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 19, at 1 p.m. Interment at Shaarei Zion Cemetery, Rosedale. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208.

In mourning at 7 Slade Ave. Apt 305, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment, with a service at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday services at 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., Friday 8 a.m. and Sunday at 9:15 a.m. Kosher food only.

