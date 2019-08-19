Gordon J. Salganik of Baltimore passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife Phyllis Blum (nee Stoopack); daughters Deborah (Dr. Jesse) Hellman and Wendy (Robert) Davis; stepsons Andrew (Stephanie) Blum, Leonard (Missy) Blum and Robert (Dana) Blum; brother Donald Salganik (Beverly Margolis); sister-in-laws Marcia Steinhorn and Elaine Salganik; and grandchildren David (Shawne) Hellman, Edward Hellman (Andi Greco), Jeffrey Davis, Mark (Debbie) Davis, and Emerson, Gwyneth Eleanor, Gabriel, Anderson, Julia, Brittany and Bridget Blum. Gordon was predeceased by his first wife Phyllis Salganik (nee Rosen); his parents Anne and Maurice Salganik; and in-laws Stella and George Rosen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 20, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

In mourning at 4215 Chastetree Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment with a service at 7 p.m., Wednesday 1:30-4:30 p.m. with services at 7 p.m., and continuing at 725 Mt. Wilson Lane (North Oaks), Baltimore, MD 21208, on Thursday from 1:30-4:30 p.m., with service at 7 p.m.

