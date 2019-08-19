Harvey Paretzky, of Silver Spring, passed away on August 16, 2019, at the age of 61. He is survived by his loving wife Leah Paretzky; his children Rabbi Mordechai (Ruthie) Paretzky, Adina (Rabbi Nate) Miller and Shoshanna Paretzky; his mother Cicely Paretzky; his brother Raymond Parezky; and his grandchildren Shmuel, Batya, Avrami and Rivka Paretzky.

Funeral services will be held at Congregation Ohr Torah, 48 Edgemount Road, Edison, NJ 08817 on Sunday, August 18, at 10 a.m. Interment at Washington Cemetery, Monmouth Junction, NJ. Please omit flowers. Shiva will be observed at 30 Edgemount Road, Edison, NJ 08817, following interment on Sunday. Beginning on Wednesday, shiva will continue at 2807 Damascus Court (Pickwick), Baltimore, MD 21209, on Wednesday 4-9 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m.-10 p.m. and Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

