On August 17, 2019, Suzanne R. Levitt (nee Rosenblatt), devoted wife of the late Milton Levitt; beloved mother of Julie (Dr. Gary) Applebaum and Ben (Amy) Levitt; cherished grandmother of Michael (Katie) Applebaum, Philip (Annah) Applebaum, Randi (Max) Miller, Scott Levitt and Adam Levitt; adored great-grandmother of Rio Applebaum; devoted daughter of the late Frances and Martin Rosenblatt.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 19, at 11 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in Suzanne’s memory may be sent to CHANA, 101 W. Mount Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201, or to the Temple Isaiah Social Action Fund, 12200 Scaggsville Road, Fulton, MD 20759.

In mourning at 2130 Poplar Ridge Road, Pasadena, MD 21122, Monday following interment with an evening service at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday and Thursday from noon with an evening service at 7:30 p.m.; and on Tuesday at 843 Valentine View, Crownsville, MD, 21032 from 2 p.m. with an evening service at 7:30 p.m.

