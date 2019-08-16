Rhona Lee Tabor (nee Brenner) passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 85. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Neil Tabor; her parents Charles and Mayme Brenner; and her sister Miriam Shear. Rhona is survived by her children Steven Raymond Tabor (Anneke De Lorm) and Nancy (Henry) Dove; her sister Sonia Lansman; her grandchildren Isaac Tabor (Zena Al Nazeer), Emilie Tabor (Jonne De Leeuw) and Mayme Tabor; and her great-grandchild Freya Tabor.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 18, at 9 a.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at Park Towers West, 7121 Park Heights Ave. #902, Baltimore, MD 21215. The family will be receiving on Monday only, from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

