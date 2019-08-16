Irene M. David (nee Newman), of Stevenson, passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 78. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years Joseph Allen David; children Leslie (Neal) Lichter and Jamie (Scott) Fogel; sister Rose Shefrin; and grandchildren Jack and Max Lichter and Shane Fogel. Mrs. David was predeceased by her brothers Harry and Herbie Newman and parents Joseph and Sarah Newman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 19, at 12 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Avenue. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Pathfinders for Autism, 235 Schilling Circle, Suite 103, Hunt Valley, MD 21031.

