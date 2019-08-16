Vernon Caplan, of Baltimore, passed away on August 15, 2019, at the age of 92. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Evelyn Edith Caplan (nee Block); parents Sarah and Jacob Caplan; and siblings Frieda Hunovice, Bernard Caplan, Sidney Caplan, Betty Freehof, Herman Caplan and Aaron “Otsie” Caplan. Vernon is survived by his daughters Sherrie (Dr. Barry) Walpert and Nancy Caplan and his brother Howard (Nancy) Caplan.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Avenue, on Sunday, August 18, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Heart Association, Memorial and Tributes Processing Center, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060-9979.

