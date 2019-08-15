Letters – August 16, 2019

‘Beth Israel Welcomes Rabbi Ariel Greenberg-Platt’

Congratulations on your new position and the birth of your daughter. We wish you many years of joy and happiness.

Jean Schlesinger

San Antonio, Texas

~

Congratulations to Rabbi Ariel!

She is kind, sweet and very knowledgeable. We enjoyed meeting and getting to know her here in San Antonio.

Sheryl Jackson

San Antonio, Texas

~

Mazel Tov to my second favorite female rabbi and congratulations to Beth Israel … you got one of the best!

Marcia Friedlander

Baltimore

Similar Posts: