Letters – August 16, 2019

‘Beth Israel Welcomes Rabbi Ariel Greenberg-Platt’
Congratulations on your new position and the birth of your daughter. We wish you many years of joy and happiness.
Jean Schlesinger
San Antonio, Texas
~
Congratulations to Rabbi Ariel!
She is kind, sweet and very knowledgeable. We enjoyed meeting and getting to know her here in San Antonio.
Sheryl Jackson
San Antonio, Texas
~
Mazel Tov to my second favorite female rabbi and congratulations to Beth Israel … you got one of the best!
Marcia Friedlander
Baltimore
Leave a Reply