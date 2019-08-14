Sylvia Stone (nee Synderman), of Winter Park, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at the age of 92. Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Simon Stone; her parents Morris and Anna Snyderman; and her siblings Florence Plisco and Mildred Harris. Sylvia is survived by her children Mark (Susie) Stone, Arnold “Arnie” (Helaine) Stone and Barry (Dagmar) Stone, as well as six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the National Parkinson Foundation, Gift Processing Center, P.O. Box 5018, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5018.

Similar Posts: