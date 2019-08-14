Mervyn Margolies passed away on August 13, 2019, at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved wife Jackie Margolies (nee Raport); children Marilynn (Mark) Cohen and Jeffrey (Jamie) Margolies; grandchildren Michelle (William) Golberg, Stephanie Cohen, Steven (Brandi) Margolies, Michael Margolies and Jason Siebert; and his great-granddaughter Mackenzie Golberg. Mervyn was predeceased by his parents Murray Margolies and Ruth Margolies (nee Selko).

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 15, at 11:30 a.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163. In mourning at 41 Beecham Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Thursday following interment with a service at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1-5 p.m.

Similar Posts: