Alvin Bober, of Owings Mills, passed away on August 13, 2019, at the age of 97.

Mr. Bober was born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut. He attended Hillhouse High School, then the University of Connecticut for his bachelor’s degree in chemistry, and New York University for his master’s degree, also in chemistry. After graduation, he took a job at the U.S. Customs office where he met his wife Dena Siegel. The two were married in May 1951.

Over the course of 60 plus years, Mr. Bober worked in the field of chemistry in several different capacities. He worked at the U.S. Customs office for 34 years as an analytical chemist, at the State of Maryland Environmental Lab for 10 years, and served as an adjunct professor of chemistry at Towson University and UMBC. He loved all aspects of chemistry and was actively involved in the American Chemical Society for 60 years. He was a member of the Society for Applied Spectroscopy for over 40 years and was also involved in many other professional organizations.

In his spare time, he enjoyed reading, gardening, going to the theater and traveling. He was a lifelong diehard Orioles and Ravens fan, welcomed the opportunity to volunteer at Adat Chaim Synagogue in Owings Mills and liked to be active. Mr. Bober also remained involved professionally.

Mr. Bober will be missed greatly by his family, who were the most important thing in his life. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Dena Bober; children Hope (Greg) Corrigan and Jason (Minna) Bober; and grandchildren Robert and Gabrielle Corrigan, and Onni, Ella and Olli Bober. Alvin was predeceased by his parents Louis and Esther (nee Schwartz) Bober and siblings Shirley Rutenberg, Lillian Rutenberg, Abraham Bober and Mindy Stern.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 14, at 3 p.m. Interment at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Adat Chaim Synagogue, 10989 Red Run Blvd., #109 Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 9800 Middle Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117.

