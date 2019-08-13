Bella Levin (nee Weinstein) passed away on August 11, 2019, at the age of 91 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband Sidney Levin and her parents Samuel and Bessie Weinstein. She is survived by children Gary Marc (Carol) Levin, Beth Marcy (Michael) Schlein and Mindy Kay (Arieh) Zacks; grandchildren Lyra Levin, Ryn Levin, Scott (Keri) Schlein, Bryan Schlein, Joshua Schlein, Amy (Ron) Harrington and Stacie Zacks; and great-grandchildren Samuel Brett Schlein, R.J. Harrington and Charlotte Sydney Harrington.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 13, at 11 a.m. Interment at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Covenant Guild Inc. c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 12 Latimore Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, immediately following interment through Thursday.

