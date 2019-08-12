On August 10, 2019, Lawrence Schneider of Southfield, Michigan; devoted brother of Rabbi Paul (Marilyn) Schneider, Dr. Jerry (Elaine) Schneider and the late Mark (Soni) Schneider; beloved uncle of Hillel Schneider, Gabriel (Jayme) Schneider, Joshua Schneider, Dr. Danielle (Dr. Keith Eaton) Schneider, Dr. Jane Schneider and Matthew (Ozge) Schneider; adoring great-uncle of Rachel and Aliza Eaton, Avery and Stella Schneider and Marlon Schneider; loving son of the late Benjamin and Sarah Schneider.

Funeral services and interment in Detroit, Michigan, on Monday, August 12. Shiva in Baltimore at 3429 Philips Drive, from Tuesday, August 13, through Friday, August 16, beginning each day at 1:00 p.m. with evening services Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m. and visitation on Friday from 1-3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Benjamin and Sarah Schneider Israel Fund at Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Rd., Baltimore, MD 21208.

