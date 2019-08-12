Jane Krieger Schapiro, of Baltimore, passed away on August 10, 2019, at the age of 96. Mrs. Schapiro was predeceased by her husbands Leroy Cohen and Marvin Schapiro. She is survived by her children Joann (Jack) Fruchtman, Howard K. (Nancy) Cohen and J. Mark (Lorraine) Schapiro; grandchildren Liana (Jean-Pierre) Colas, JM (Mindy) Schapiro, Alyssa (Eric) Zelman, Shira Fruchtman (Rob Primmer), Dara (Charles) Schnee, Morgan Cohen (Karen Harris), Jill (Mike) Mull, Hannah (Michael) Johnston and Anne (Robert) Birdsong; and great-grandchildren Clara and Juliette Colas, Henry and Oliver Zelman, Abby and Emmet Cohen, Harrison and Landon Schapiro, Sophia and Elsa Primmer, Max, Lucas and Kate Schnee, Jacob and Ethan Mull, Wyatt and Stella Birdsong and Nicholas Johnston.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Jane K. Schapiro Foundation for Young Women’s Leadership at The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201; or the Maryland Food Bank, PO Box 17369, Baltimore, MD 21297. In mourning at 11305 John Carroll Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday evening only.

