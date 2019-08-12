Jack B. Rubin, of Baltimore, passed away on August 9, 2019, at the age of 78 years old. He was predeceased by his loving wife Carol Rubin and his parents Morris Rubin and Ida Rubin Collector. He is survived by children Mara Rubin (Scott Pietak) and Julie Rubin (Jim Astrachan); siblings Rochelle Goldstein and Gary Rubin; grandchildren Cameron and Jack Pietak; and his loving companion Erika Bowen.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 12, at 12 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to ACLU, 125 Broad St., 18th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or the Michael J. Fox Foundation, c/o Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Monday only, following interment until 5 p.m.

