Zelda Lipnick (nee Katz), of Baltimore, passed away on August 9, 2019, at the age of 90 years old. She was predeceased by her loving husband Samuel Lipnick; her parents Yetta and Max Katz; and siblings Blanche (Aaron) Paskoff, Hyman and Jerome Katz. She is survived by her children Marc Lipnick (Wanda Dade) and Harriet (Tim) Watkins; sister Anne (late Sidney) Stein; grandchildren Jonathan (Mary) Lipnick, Jason (Jenn) Lipnick, Dominic Watkins and Ciarra (Brennan) Williams; great-grandchildren Irene and Matthew Lipnick, Colby, Blakely and Ari Williams and Camden and Elijah Watkins.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Maryland SPCA, 3300 Falls Road, Baltimore, MD 21211; or to the charity of your choice. The family will be receiving at Pikesville DoubleTree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, from 5-8 p.m.

