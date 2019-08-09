Edith Dorenfeld (nee Rosenberg) passed away on August 9, 2019, at the age of 96 years old. Edith, who grew up on Eutaw Street and attended Western High School, was predeceased by her husband Sylvan Dorenfeld; her son Sheldon Dorenfeld; and siblings Paul (Lenora) Myerberg and Anna (Raymond) Ely. She is survived by children Alan (Sharon) Dorenfeld and Donna Lowman; grandchildren Melissa Dorenfeld, Amy (Scott) Steinberg, David (Dana) Dorenfeld, Jason Lowman and Tricia (Jake) Veldran; and great-grandchildren Sarah Steinberg, Jacob Steinberg, Emily Dorenfeld, Kate Dorenfeld, Shaylen Lowman-Veldran and Jackson Veldran.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 11, at 3 p.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sylvan Dorenfeld Scholarship Fund at Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Pikesville, MD 21208. In mourning at 3000 Stone Cliff Drive, Unit 313, Baltimore, MD 21209.

