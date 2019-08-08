On Tuesday, August 6, 2019, Joel Wohl, loving husband of Hillary Ellen Wohl; dedicated father of Melissa (Jonathan) Wohlberg, Erika Wohl and Jake Wohl; and devoted grandfather to Maya, Elana and Judah Wohlberg, passed away at the age of 73 in Baltimore, Maryland.

A Baltimore native, Joel was born on June 14, 1946, to Gilbert and Eleanor Wohl. He had one older brother, David (Janice) Wohl, and many cousins, aunts and uncles. As a child, Joel first attended the Talmudical Academy, graduated from City College and studied at the University of Maryland, College Park, where he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Mu fraternity. A U.S. Army reservist for six years, Joel worked for several years after college and then returned to earn his MBA from Loyola University Maryland.

As a young man, Joel entered the home-building business but later decided to pursue an occupation in financial services, combining his proclivity for math with his passion for helping other people.

One of Joel’s mottos was “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” True to that principle, Joel loved his profession as a financial advisor because of the positive impact he had on the community and on the lives of people who entrusted him with their financial security. Beginning as a financial advisor at Legg Mason in 1979, he led presentations about financial planning and hosted a radio show entitled “Investment Insights.” His strong work ethic, combined with forward-thinking innovations, resulted in a robust investment management practice that is now affiliated with Morgan Stanley.

With a generous and charitable spirit, Joel supported the Jewish community, hospitals and schools. He was a member of multiple synagogues in both Baltimore and Palm Beach, Florida; served on the boards of The Associated Jewish Charities of Baltimore, Krieger Schechter Day School and Jewish Family Services; and was a past president of the Zionist Organization of America, Baltimore District. Joel also felt a deep commitment to the greater Baltimore community, serving as chairman of the board of the Northwest Hospital System; a member of the board of directors of Lifebridge Health; and president of the Suburban Country Club.

Joel’s greatest joy, above all, was his family. Joel and his wife Hillary were married for 25 years and enjoyed a full life that included traveling, friendships, golf, bridge and family gatherings. Living in Pikesville and Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, Joel would often say how grateful he was for the many blessings in his life, and always lived according to his values and moral code. As a father and grandfather, Joel was a loving and inspiring mentor who provided endless support to his three children and three grandchildren, empowering each of them to pursue their dreams.

Joel was truly a cut above, as everything he did, big and small, was for other people. With class and dignity, he led by example and sought to positively impact the lives of those around him. His selflessness, humility and compassion will live on forever through his legacy and through those who knew and loved him.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Thursday, August 8, at 11 a.m. Interment at Garrison Forest Cemetery of Chizuk Amuno Congregation, Owings Mills. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Alvin and Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave., Baltimore, MD 21215. In mourning at 8002 Brynmor Court, Unit 102 (Stevenson Condominiums), Baltimore, MD 21208, on Thursday, Monday and Tuesday with services each evening at 7:30 p.m.

