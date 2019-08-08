Harriet Schwartz (nee Brown) of Baltimore, passed away on August 6, 2019, at the age of 96.

Mrs. Schwartz was born in Oak Park, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago, to Robert and Rose Brown, and grew up in Savannah, Georgia. She attended Armstrong College, then served in the United States Armed Forces, running a medical lab after World War II. It was while hosting a party that she met her future husband, Harry Schwartz, who was attending the University of Georgia at the time. She truly enjoyed helping patients and caring for others, and Harriet’s career as a laboratory technician allowed her to do just that. She worked for the Department of Public Health for four years doing tuberculosis research, then transitioned to private practice for the remainder of her career.

In her spare time, Harriet loved to garden, play mahjong, go to shows and the symphony and entertain friends and family. She also served as president in her local Hadassah group as well as the Beth Israel Sisterhood. She was dedicated to her family and was incredibly proud of all of them, and will be remembered for her commitment to caring for others and her exceptionally good brisket, matzoh ball soup, meatballs and meatloaf.

Mrs. Schwartz is survived by her loving husband of 70-1/2 years, Harry Schwartz; children Laura (Martin) Lieberman and Lenny Schwartz; sister Naomi (late Arnold) Gottlieb; and grandchildren Robert (Elaine Wong) Lieberman, Heather Lieberman and Danielle (Donnie) Shepherd. She was predeceased by her parents Rose and Robert Brown.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Mikro Kodesh Beth Israel Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane, on Friday, August 9, at 12 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Hadassah of Greater Baltimore, 3723 Old Court Road, #205, Baltimore, MD 21208; or to Beth Israel Congregation, 3706 Crondall Lane, Owings Mills, MD 21117. In mourning at 1 Pomona East, Unit 511, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday only, with services at 7 p.m.

