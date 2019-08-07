Etz Chaim Young Jewish Professionals Announces Mother-Daughter Brunch Program

This fall, Etz Chaim Young Jewish Professionals (YJP) is starting the Mother-Daughter Brunch Club, a monthly event for Jewish mothers and their young professional daughters to “share meaningful conversations about connection, relationships, Judaism and more.”

Following the Etz Chaim YJP JCARE Fellowship, Etz Chaim felt “inspired to start a new program,” said Danielle Dermer, the volunteer for YJP who will run the series.

“Many of the young women participating in our YJP programs are originally from Baltimore and have parents that still live in the area,” Dermer said. “We put the idea out there and it [garnered] a lot of interest, so…the idea of a mother-daughter program became a reality!”

From September through April, Jewish mothers and their daughters between the ages of 21-35 will come together on one Sunday each month. The kickoff event is set for September 8. Each brunch will be hosted at the home of a participating mother, daughter or guest speaker. (For a full list of dates, click here.)

Each brunch will feature a co-host or facilitator from within the community, who will lead discussions “based on her knowledge of the audience and purpose of the brunches,” says Dermer. There will be time at each event for networking and socializing.

Reservations will be needed to attend all or one event, as seating will be limited. If you are interested in attending, please email Danielle Dermer at danielle.dermer@yahoo.com with the subject line “BRUNCH CLUB” to receive monthly invitations and RSVP. Follow Etz Chaim YJP on Facebook to stay updated on future details for the event series.

Etz Chaim Young Jewish Professionals works to connect with Jewish young adults from all backgrounds through social programming and relevant educational experiences. Participants feel welcomed, respected and inspired by the acceptance of who they are, regardless of where they are on their Jewish journey. Etz Chaim is dedicated to inspiring Jews to be passionate and embracing of Judaism in a way that leads to finding true life fulfillment.

