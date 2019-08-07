BT Peforming Arts Studio Presents “Mary Poppins, Jr.”

Get ready to have a “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” time with the kids of Beth Tfiloh Performing Arts Studio on Aug. 12 and 13 as they perform Disney’s “Mary Poppins, Jr.”

Based on the beloved classic Disney film and Cameron Mackintosh’s award-winning Broadway musical, “Mary Poppins, Jr.” tells the story of Jane and Michael Banks in turn-of-the-20th-century England and their adventures with their new nanny, the mysterious and surprising Mary Poppins. Mary takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren’t the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that “anything can happen if you let it.”

The Beth Tfiloh Performing Arts Studio is a three-week theater camp for children ages 8-14 from the Baltimore community. During those three weeks, the kids work tirelessly to put together a high-quality show replete with full period-appropriate costumes, set pieces, special effects, props, lights and sound. Campers can either participate in the onstage production or work on the technical crew, moving sets and running the light and sound boards (with adult supervision, of course). This year, there are 46 campers.

Performances are Monday, August 12 and Tuesday, August 13, at 7 p.m. in the Rosen Arts Center/Mintzes Theatre at Beth Tfiloh Dahan Community School, accessible through the high school entrance.

Admission is FREE, but seats are on a first-come, first-serve basis. No seats may be reserved. The show runs approximately 60 minutes and is appropriate for all ages.

