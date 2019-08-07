Marilyn Smullian, of Baltimore, passed away on August 6, 2019, at the age of 84 years old. She is survived by her husband Ronald Smullian; brother Harvey (Carole) Buckner; and brother-in-law Harold (Barrie) Smullian. Marilyn was predeceased by her parents Theresa and Emanuel Buckner.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 9, at 12 p.m. Interment at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093. In mourning at 4 Lamplighter Court, Baltimore, MD 21208, Friday only.

