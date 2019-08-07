Edgar London, of Randallstown, passed away on August 6, 2019, at the age of 88 years old. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Tonia London (nee Bamberger); children Laurie London (Steven) Reamer and Marc (Nancy) London; siblings Eva Ritt and Ruth DeStefano; grandchildren Taylor, Brian and David London, Jenna (Mike) Zeller, Marc Reamer (Elora Maisenhelder) and Aaron Reamer; and great-grandchildren Alithea Reamer and Brileigh Zeller. He was predeceased by his parents Charlotte and Max London.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown, on Thursday, August 8, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Chevra Ahavas Chesed, PO Box 20883, Baltimore, MD 21209. In mourning at 201 Teapot Court, Reisterstown, MD 21136, Thursday from 1-8 p.m. and Friday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

