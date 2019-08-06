Saundra Wolff Fellerman, of Baltimore, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Keith Fellerman; son Bruce Fellerman; and parents Benjamin and Kitty Wolff. Saundra is survived by her daughter Rosanne Horowitz; son-in-law Martin Horowitz; daughter-in-law Donna Fellerman; her siblings Martin Wolff (Libby Berman) and Eileen (Harold) Engel; grandchildren Andrew (Heather) Horowitz, Eric (Mary) Horowitz and Sarah Fellerman; and great-grandchildren Landon, Elizabeth and Ethan Horowitz.

Saundra is also survived by other loving family members: Jennifer, Elyssa and Alexandra Gehring; Andrew Engel; Deborah, Salvatore and Ezra Engel-Dimauro; Lisa, Brendan, Elijah, Zachary and Aaron Maiorana; Jason Engel; Siobhan Hayes; and Fiona, Maja and Adrian Engel.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Wednesday, August 7, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Alley Animals, 2 Greenbrier Road, Towson, MD, 21286; the National Breast Cancer Coalition, 1010 Vermont Ave. N.W., Suite #900, Washington, DC 20005; the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 100 Painters Mill Road, Suite 800, Owings Mills, MD 21117; or the ALS Association, 7507 Standish Place, Rockville, MD 20855. In mourning at 6710 Pebble Brooke Road, Baltimore, MD 21209, Wednesday immediately following interment, Thursday and Friday beginning at 1 p.m.

