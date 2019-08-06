Tracy Kofsky, of Owings Mills, passed away on August 3, 2019, at the age of 52. She is survived by her mother Robina Kofsky; her sister Michele (Garey) Merritt; and her Uncle Isidor Harris and Aunt Wilma Harris. She was predeceased by her father Marvin Kofsky.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, Staten Island, New York, on Tuesday, August 6, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105 Danvers, MA 01923. In mourning at 8903 Groffs Mill Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

