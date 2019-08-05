Manny Steinberg, of Baltimore, passed away on August 2 at the age of 81. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years Ruthye Steinberg (nee Hendler); his son Ronald Steinberg; siblings Pam Harber, Phyllis (Charles) Tibbils, Bernard Steinberg and Edward (Diane) Steinberg; and loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Samuel and Fanny Steinberg and parents-in-law Samuel and Dena Hendler.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, August 4, at 3 p.m. Interment at Beth El Memorial Park, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 8248 Brattle Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with services at 7 p.m. each evening.

