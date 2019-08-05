Sherwin Bennett Stein, of Rockville (formerly of Pikesville, MD), passed away on August 3, 2019, at the age of 87. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 53 years, Lois Stein (nee Nitzberg), and his parents David and Rea Stein, and Jacob Stein. He is survived by his children Debbie Kukielka and David (Stacey) Stein; grandchildren Andrea (Joseph) Riddle, Stephanie (Eric) Thorne, Megan (Tim) Duffy, Rabbi Jordan “Yaakov” (Chaya) Stein and Nicole Stein (Anthony Mason); and great-grandchildren Emily and Lucas Duffy.

Funeral services and interment will be held at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd., on Tuesday, August 6, at 3 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. In mourning at 2911 Country Lane, Ellicott City, MD 21042, on Tuesday only immediately following interment, with an evening service at 7:30 p.m.

