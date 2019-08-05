Jane Reifenberg Maytin, of Baltimore, passed away on August 4 at the age of 79. Jane was predeceased by her husband Richard Maytin. She is survived by her children David (Audra) Antwerpen and Michael (Tanya) Antwerpen; grandchildren Alana, Samantha, Max, Bryce, Leo and Brooke Antwerpen; and step-daughters Nancy Adler and Lois Stelmack.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Tuesday, August 6, at 12 p.m. Interment at Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery, Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 13618 Blenheim Road, N, Phoenix, MD 21131, Tuesday following interment and Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.

