Norman Franklin, of Baltimore, passed away on July 25, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. He was predeceased by his loving wife Carolyn Franklin (nee Holstein). He is survived by his children Joel (Karen) Franklin, Gary (Karen) Franklin and Andrew (Allison) Franklin; siblings Donald (Jo) Franklin and Alan (Ellen) Franklin; grandchildren Dara (Lorne) Beitler, Jared (Mandi) Franklin, Carli, Matthew, Abby, Nicole and Max Franklin; and great-grandchildren Ashton and Stella.

Funeral services and interment are private at the request of the family. Please omit flowers.

