On August 1, 2019, Eugene “Buddy” Foreman, 99, beloved husband of the late Olga Foreman; loving father of Barbara (Arnold) Sindler, Alan (Randi) Foreman, Edward (Sally) Foreman and Brian (Isabelle) Foreman; beloved grandfather of Amy (Jack) Childers, Jodi Gilmore, Alexander (Madalyn) Foreman, Adam (Anne) Foreman, Kevin (Olivia) Foreman, Steven (Melissa) Foreman, Jonathan (Danielle) Foreman, Abby Foreman and Jake Foreman; loving great-grandfather of Noah Childers, Autumn Gilmore, Sydney Gilmore and Sophie Foreman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Monday, August 5, at 11 a.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3523 Barton Oaks Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, on Monday following the funeral and Tuesday after 11 a.m, with services at 7:30 p.m. both days.

Similar Posts: