Raymond Donik passed away on August 2, 2019, at the age of 91. He was predeceased by brother Emanuel Donik and parents Frances and Louis Donik.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Anshe Emunah (United Hebrew) Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd., on Monday, August 5, at 10 a.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Ave., Baltimore, MD 21201.

