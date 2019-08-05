Esther Chayt (nee Stein), of Takoma Park, passed away on August 1, 2019, at the age of 76. She was predeceased by her parents Ethel and Nathan Stein. She is survived by her many loving friends.

Ms. Chayt graduated from High Point High School, and then from the University of Maryland with a degree in home economics. She was a life member of the Women’s National Democratic Club, a member of the Consumer Federation of America and a devoted consumer activist. Ms. Chayt also volunteered in many Democratic political campaigns.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 9, at 10:30 a.m. Interment at United Hebrew Cemetery, 3901 Washington Blvd. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the University of Maryland.

