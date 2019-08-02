Rabbi Joel H. Zaiman, of Baltimore, passed away on July 31, at the age of 81. He is survived by his wife Ann Zaiman (nee Shanok); children Rabbi Elana Zaiman (Seth Rosenbloom), Sarina (Stuart) Davis and Ari (Heller) Zaiman; siblings Dr. Gail (Rabbi Shelly) Dorph and Dr. Fredelle (Dr. Steven) Spiegel; and grandchildren Gabriel Rosenbloom; Mikayla, Adiel, Ziva and Liam Davis; and Zachary, Aaron and Clara Zaiman. Rabbi Zaiman was predeceased by his parents Rabbi Solomon and Ruth Zaiman; son Rafael Zaiman; and brother-in-law Charles Ivan Shanok.

Funeral services and interment are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Krieger Schechter Day School, 8100 Stevenson Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

On Sunday and Monday night, August 4 and 5, shiva will take place between 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Chizuk Amuno Congregation, 8100 Stevenson Road, with services at 6:30 p.m. On Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night, August 6-8, shiva will take place between 6:30-8:30 p.m. at 1 Talton Court, Pikesville, MD 21208, with services at 7 p.m. The family will sit between 1-3 p.m. at 1 Talton Court on Monday-Friday, August 5-8.

