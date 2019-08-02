Sar D. Kaufman, beloved husband of the late Edith Kaufman, passed away on August 1, 2019. He is survived by his children Howard F. Kaufman and Ann R. Kaufman; grandson Benjamin H. Kaufman; brother-in-law Zalman (Lenore) Shavell; and sister-in-law Shirley Kaufman. Sar was predeceased by his parents Harry David Kaufman and Rose Kaufman and brother Joseph Kaufman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Friday, August 2, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1605 Woodling Way, Baltimore, MD 21208.

