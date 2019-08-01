Yoga & Pups


(Photo by JT reporter Shani Goloskov)

On Sunday, July 28, the Pikesville Volunteer Fire Company hosted Puppy Yoga with therapy dogs from Fidos for Freedom, a non-profit organization that trains and provides service and therapy dogs. The event was organized by Joe and Andrew Schwartz, members of the PVFC and the local Jewish community.

