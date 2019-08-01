Sherrie Krefetz (nee Hyatt), of Pikesville, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the age of 68 years old. She is survived by her beloved husband Paul Krefetz; her devoted children Melodie Krefetz, Cary (Barrie) Krefetz and Kandice Krefetz; her dear sister Michelle (Mark) Ullman; and adoring grandchildren Benjamin Krefetz and Andrew Krefetz. She is predeceased by her loving parents Irvin and Marlene Nochumowitz.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, August 4, at 1 p.m. Interment at Oheb Shalom Memorial Park, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

