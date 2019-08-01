Edith Kaufman (nee Shavell), beloved wife of the late Sar D. Kaufman, passed away on July 31, 2019. She is survived by her children Howard F. Kaufman and Ann R. Kaufman; grandson Benjamin Kaufman; brother Zalman (Lenore) Shavell; and sister-in-law Shirley Kaufman. Edith was predeceased by her parents Sol and Mollie Shavell and brother-in-law Joseph Kaufman.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, August 2, at 2 p.m. Interment at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Baltimore Hebrew Congregation, 7401 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1605 Woodling Way, Baltimore, MD 21208.

