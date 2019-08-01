Betty Helman (nee Spirt) of Pikesville, passed away on July 31, 2019, at the age of 90. She is survived by her children Jeffrey (Jo Anne) Helman, Anne Holstein, Sherry Silverberg and William (Cynthia) Helman, and her grandchildren Shelby Holstein, Ryan Holstein, Brooke Goldstein, Jonathan Helman, Lisa Grady and Karlie Grady. She was predeceased by her loving husband Morris Helman; daughter Francine Grady; parents Fanny and Morris Spirt; and her siblings Jack Spirt, Claire Spirt (Joseph) Silver, John (Phyliss) Spirt, Sidney Spirt, Anne Spirt (Harry) Weiss, Willie Spirt, Bernard (Silvia) Spirt and Albert (Delores) Spirt.

Funeral services on Sunday, August 4, 2019, are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Believe In Tomorrow National Children’s Foundation, Ronnie Lehman Fund, 6601 Frederick Road, Baltimore, MD 21228. The family will be receiving at Linwoods, 25 Crossroads Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday, August 4, from 12:30-4 p.m.

Similar Posts: