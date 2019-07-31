Letters-July 31, 2019

‘Message to Sen. Cardin: Clean Anti-Semitism Out of the Dems’

If [U.S. Senator Ben] Cardin is serious about confronting anti-Semitism, he doesn’t have far to look. (“Senator Cardin Re-Appointed as OSCE Special Representative on Anti-Semitism, 7/28). The vast majority of American Jew-haters are in his own Democreep party, including a too large for comfort number of the members of Congress. Start there, Senator.

Shmuel Gorenstein

Pikesville

Senator, how can you not condemn AOC and her 3 anti-Semitic comrades? Isn’t that what you are supposed to do? As someone who greatly respected Shoshana Cardin, I expected much more from you.

Susan Pruce Luskin

Hollywood, Florida

[Senator] Cardin, you are a big disappointment. If you truly were fighting against anti- Semitism, why have you not formed a coalition against the anti-Semitic squad in Congress? It’s time you found your voice when it means something!

Janet David

Baltimore

REALLY? When did [Senator] Cardin denounce ANTIFA? Didn’t he vote to give money to Arab terrorists?

Zev-Velvel Griner

Truth or Consequences, New Mexico

Blatant and virulent anti-Semitism is on full display by some Democrats in the U.S. Congress and by not denouncing it, Senator Cardin is condoning it.

Lynn Greene

Baltimore

Most respectfully, if I may ask, why do my Jewish brethren keep voting for candidates of a political party that despises them?

William G. Hotz, Jr.

Abingdon

We must act together and responsibly to put an end to this. I, however, have no concrete ideas. It’s frustrating. I want to do something. Any ideas out there?

Mike Magin

Boca Raton, Florida

Similar Posts: