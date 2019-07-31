Israel Visits Baltimore

On July 20, the 2019 Tzofim Friendship Caravan arrived in Baltimore, courtesy of the Baltimore Zionist District (BZD), to perform for five days throughout the area.

Hosted by BZD, the Tzofim traveled to various venues throughout Maryland. This year’s Tzofim consisted of 12 caravan members, a mix of boys and girls ages 16-17, and two young adult leaders.

After being accepted from as many as 300 other applicants, the teens who partake in Tzofim train for six months in Israel. While experience in the performing arts plays a big factor in being approved as a member of a caravan, these teens are also for their ability to speak English and overall positive qualities.

During the Tzofim’s time in Maryland, they traveled to J Camps, the Rosenbloom Owings Mills JCC, Camp Louise, BT Camps and the Myerberg Senior Center. Each concert left the audience members on their feet, singing and dancing along to the Tzofim’s songs.

BZD is a nonprofit organization that helps to connect Baltimore to Israel through various events and programs.

