Checking Out The Charmery

Charm City Tribe will be holding their second annual Oy S’Cream [Vol. 2] event on August 8 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at The Charmery. The event will help locals network, while taking a tour of the ice cream facility.

Charm City Tribe came to be around seven years ago. According to their website, Charm City Tribe is “composed of young adults with all Jewish affiliations, including interfaith couples, Jews of color, LGBTQ folks and beyond to embrace Jewish culture and tradition in meaningful and imaginative ways.”

“We focus on engaging young Jewish adults,” said Jake Max, program director of Charm City Tribe. “We do happy hour, Shabbat dinner and larger scale holiday programs. We do all kinds of things.”

Tickets for this event are $5 in advance and $7 at the door. A ticket gets you one serving of ice cream of your choice. For more information, go to Charm City Tribe’s Facebook page.

