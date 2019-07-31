University of Maryland’s Hillel Visits Summer Camps

Noa Havivi, engagement associate of UMD’s Hillel, and Stephanie Bekerman, Birthright Israel coordinator, visited Camp Airy, Camp Louise and Capital Camps on July 23.

They saw more than 30 current and incoming students supervising little ones, life guarding, programming and more. Their hour-long visits to each camp allowed the two leaders to get to know new faces coming to Maryland next fall, answer questions, take pictures, give out swag and hear about each person’s summer.

“As a camp ‘lifer’ and avid supporter of summer camps and their influence on kids, teenagers and young adults, it was both important and fun for me to plan our visits to these local camps,” said Havivi.

“We have so many students at these camps, and seeing them in their element, the truest version of themselves, was an absolute delight. While students aren’t quite in the school mindset yet, it was nice to be a friendly face representing Hillel in a place where they feel comfortable.”

“This way, especially for incoming freshman, they have a genuine connection with a Hillel staff member right off the bat and an easier way to connect when they get to campus in the fall,” she said.

This isn’t their first visit to the camps, but they always look forward to coming back because of the relationships made with the summer camps and students.

Similar Posts: