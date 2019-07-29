Sandy Sirody, of Owings Mills, passed away on July 25, 2019, at 73 years old. She is survived by her husband Stan Sirody; children Jeff (Amy) Sirody and Jill (Ari) Halbrecht; daughter-in-law Rebecca Sirody; and grandchildren Jordin Sirody, Zachary Sirody, Max Halbrecht and Sam Halbrecht. She was predeceased by her brother David Zipper and parents Ann and Leonard Zipper.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane, on Sunday, July 28, at 11 a.m. Interment at Har Sinai Cemetery, Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, or Seasons Hospice Foundation, 6934 Aviation Blvd., Suite N-R, Glen Burnie, MD 21061. In mourning at 3308 Serenity Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Sunday and Monday.

