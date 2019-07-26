Milton Rosen, of Manchester, MD, passed away on July 23, 2019, at the age of 81. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marlene N. Rosen (nee Hankin). He is survived by his children Michael Rosen and Sandee (Kevin) Wilson; his sister Adele Lurie; and his grandson Gage Wilson. He was predeceased by his sister Shirley Gibson and his parents Elizabeth and Aaron Abraham Rosen.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Jacob Cemetery, Finksburg, MD on Friday, July 26, at 11 a.m. Please omit flowers.

