Judith Lindenauer (nee Zurack) passed away on July 22, 2019, at the age of 76. She is survived by her beloved husband Ronald Lindenauer; children Jonathan Lindenauer and Alison Lindenauer (Robert Wrate); and sister Claire Zurack. Judith is predeceased by her parents Edward and Ann Zurack.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD, on Monday, July 29, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the charity of your choice.

