Florence P. “Splash” Kluger passed away on July 24, 2019, in Baltimore at the age of 88 years old. She is survived by her children Steve Kluger, Jeffrey (Alejandra) Kluger, Garry (Lori) Klugera and Bruce (Alene Hokenstad) Kluger; brother Sigmund Shapiro; grandchildren Bridgette (Daniel Loftus) Kluger, Emily, Audrey, Elisa, Noah and Paloma Kluger; nieces and nephew Rosellen Bloomberg, Marjorie Shapiro and Robert Shapiro. She was predeceased by her parents Samuel and Hilda Shapiro.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery, Chizuk Amuno Congregation, N. Rogers Ave., on Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38015.

