Shirley Shane Hoffman, of Baltimore, passed away on July 25, 2019, at the age of 95. She is survived by her loving daughter Bonnie (Fred) Scherr; grandchildren Mitchell (Suzanne) Scherr and Todd (Kelley) Scherr; and great-grandchildren Maxwell, Aiden, Madelline and Isabelle Scherr. Mrs. Hoffman was predeceased by her cherished husband Milton “Dick” Hoffman; her son Jay Hoffman; siblings Nettye Samuels and Morris Shane; and her parents Mary and Phillip Shane.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 28, at 12 p.m. Interment at Beth Yehuda Anshe Kurland Cemetery, 6700 Bowleys Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to any public library; Covenant Guild Inc., c/o Jacque Ziskind, 8509 Snowreath Road, Pikesville, MD 21208; or the charity of your choice. In mourning at 3420 Woodvalley Drive, Baltimore, MD 21208, through Tuesday evening.

