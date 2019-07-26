Irene Friedman (nee Konigsberg), of Columbia, passed away on July 24, 2019, at the age of 95.

Mrs. Friedman was born and raised in New York to the late Samuel and Lena Konigsberg. She attended Hunter College for her bachelor’s degree in accounting and received her master’s degree from C.W. Post (now LIU Post). She worked in the Baltimore County school system as a librarian and media specialist. In later years, she served as a docent at the Walters Art Museum, volunteered at the library at Baltimore Hebrew Congregation and offered her services as a Braille translator.

While much of Irene’s time was spent helping others, her family was the most important thing in her life. Irene will be missed greatly by everyone who knew her and will be remembered for being able to live independently until the age of 94.

She is survived by her loving children Allan Friedman, Susan Friedman (Richard) Burger and Robert Friedman; grandchildren Ilana Burger (Michael) Puglia, Andrew (Amanda Cummins) Burger; and niece Sharon (Robert) Kasman. She was predeceased by her cherished husband Jack W. Friedman, her parents Samuel and Lena Konigsberg; and her sister Ruth Lupcher.

Funeral services and interment will be held at Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery, Berrymans Lane on Friday, July 26, at 1 p.m. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to A-OK Mentoring-Tutoring, P.O. Box 871, Columbia, MD 21044. In mourning at 6241 Sunny Spring, Columbia, MD 21044 immediately following the interment and Saturday evening.

