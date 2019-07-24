CJE to Host Workshop On “Understanding a Child’s Grief”

The Center for Jewish Education (CJE) will hold “Understanding a Child’s Grief: Community Resources to Help Deal with Loss” on Wednesday July 31.

The event will educate partcipants such as parents, educators and counselors on how to handle a situation in which a child has lost a loved one and is grieving. This is important as it can be hard for children to express their grief, and adults may not understand how to deal with that type of situation.

“What’s amazing about the program is it not only helps the children, it’s to help a family and help give the teachers and guidance counselor’s resources to know what to do when a tragedy does happen. Unfortunately, kids in preschool are losing grandparents throughout the years and we realize it’s hard for a parent to explain to children about that when they are feeling emotional themselves,” said Jessica Sink, CJE librarian.

Donna Kane, a grief specialist for Jewish Community Services, will speak at the event to help “adults understand how a child grieves, and to recognize and respond to a grieving child.” In addition, participants will get the opportunity to review the new CJE Grief collection, a series of resources to help adults assist their children with their grief.”

The event is free, but an RSVP to 410-735-5021 is required.

